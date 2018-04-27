Lane closures scheduled for portion of S.C. 544 as part of Carolina Bays Pkwy. construction

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Lane closures are expected on S.C. 544 between Dick Pond Road and Jones Road as construction continues on the S.C. 31/Carolina Bays Parkway project.

According to information from Horry County, the contractor will utilize single- and double-lane closures for the eastbound and westbound lanes on S.C. 544 between Dick Pond and Jones roads.

The single-lane closure will be between 7 and 9 p.m. It will then turn into a double-lane closure between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., according to the county.

These lane closures will take place from Sunday, April 29, to Tuesday, May 1. They will be for either the eastbound or westbound lanes, and not both at the same time.

This schedule is weather permitting.

