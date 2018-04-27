Two NC men convicted in woman’s 2016 shooting death in North Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Two Charlotte men were convicted by a jury Friday on charges related to the shooting death of a 29-year-old Brunswick County woman in the parking lot of a North Myrtle Beach restaurant in 2016.

Jurors convicted 22-year-old Nicholas Jacob McIver of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny with a value of $2,000 to $10,000, according to a news release from the 15th Circuit Court Solicitor’s Office. Terrell Freeman, 31, was convicted of grand larceny as well.

The trial began Monday and concluded with a verdict on Friday morning, the release states. Judge Steven H. John sentenced McIver to 45 years in prison for murder, and five years each for the weapon and grand larceny charges. Those sentences will run concurrently. Freeman was sentenced to the maximum of five years for grand larceny.

On July 9, 2016, North Myrtle Beach Police officers were called to the K&W Cafeteria parking lot at about 11:15 a.m. for a a report of a woman being shot in the head and pushed out of a vehicle before two men in the vehicle sped away, the release states. Amanda Renee Fisher died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation led authorities to Charlotte, were they found Fisher’s car burned later that day. A few days later, McIver and Freeman were arrested in the case, the release continues.

Evidence and witness testimony showed Fisher and her cousin had met McIver and Freeman hours earlier on the day she was killed, according to officials. Fisher was driving to Myrtle Beach with the men when she was fatally shot while stopped in the restaurant’s parking lot.

“There are no words to express the loss of a young life like this,” said senior assistant solicitor George DeBusk. “We appreciate the work by officers with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and those in Charlotte, N.C., in bringing these men to justice in Ms. Fisher’s death.”

