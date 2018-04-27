Authorities locate owner of truck that struck 3 pedestrians in Georgetown

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Image of the truck involved in the hit-and-run accident in Georgetown. (Source: Georgetown Police)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department located the owner of a truck that reportedly struck three pedestrians in the Walmart parking lot earlier this week and left the scene.

The hit-and-run accident occurred at 8:27 a.m. on Sunday, April 22 in the Walmart parking lot, according to a news release from the Georgetown Police Department.

Late Friday afternoon, the GPD posted to its Facebook page that both the suspect and his vehicle were located. The name of that individual and the specific charges they might face were not immediately available.

