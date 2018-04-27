Horry Co. manufacturer to hire 20 more employees, renovate Loris facility

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An existing Horry County manufacturer announced Friday plans to expand operations in the county by hiring about 20 employees and making a capital investment of $2.55 million over the next five years.

Sure Trac, a manufacturer of high-quality axles for a variety of uses, has manufacturing and distribution operations in Hewitt, Texas and Loris, according to a news release from the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development.

The company will renovate an existing 62,500 square-foot facility off Highway 701 in Loris, and will hire a variety of professional, skilled and unskilled positions. Those looking to apply can visit www.SCWorks.org.

“Our family began Sure Trac in Horry County and it has proven to be successful,” said Dale Powell, with Sure Trac, Inc. “When picking the best location for the company to expand, we feel it is still in our hometown. Horry County and the state of South Carolina have shown us that they are supportive of our company and the expansion. We appreciate the assistance of Horry County, South Carolina, the business community and our Sure Trac employees.”

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.