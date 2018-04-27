CCU football player arrested for DUI Friday morning

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A cornerback for the Coastal Carolina University football team was arrested for driving under the influence early Friday morning, online records show.

Preston Ellsworth Carey, 21, from Hagerstown, Maryland, was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol for driving under the influence at 4:16 a.m. Friday, according to booking records for J. Reuben Long Detention Center. As of Friday at 11 a.m., he was still incarcerated at the detention center.

Carey is a junior at CCU and a cornerback for the football team, according to the website for the school’s athletics department. He was redshirted in 2015, and did not see game action in 2016 as he was battling an injury throughout the season. In 2017, he played in 12 games and had 17 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles and two interceptions.

“The University is aware of the arrest, and is still gathering information regarding the matter,” stated Martha Hunn, Associate Vice President of the Office of University Communication in an email.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SCHP said details on Carey's arrest were not immediately available.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.