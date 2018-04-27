Person robbed at gunpoint in parking lot of Myrtle Beach pharmacy

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A person was robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of the CVS Pharmacy at 66th Avenue North and Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach Thursday afternoon.

The victim was contacted to pick someone up at the CVS, according to Captain Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. When the victim arrived to the parking lot to pick the person up, that person had a friend with him.

The victim was then robbed at gunpoint, Capt. Crosby said.

No one was injured during the robbery, and investigators with MBPD are continuing to follow leads.

Capt. Crosby noted that the store itself was not robbed; the incident occurred in the store’s parking lot.

