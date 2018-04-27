Restaurant Scorecard: Expired food and grease buildup at two spots; pizza, pasta places get perfect scores

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There was expired food and grease buildup at some spots, while there were two perfect scores for those looking for pizza and pasta.

We've got your dining details covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

If you're seeking fast food and burgers, the golden arches made the list this week. The McDonald's at 9527 Hwy. 707 in Myrtle Beach made the list this week. State health inspectors gave them a 90 out of 100.

Points were deducted for a lack of paper towels at an employee sink. Inspectors also said aged cheddar cheese was labeled with a discard time of 24 hours, but they say it should only have a four-hour shelf life.

They also took off points for soiled wiping clothes stored on top of food prep surfaces, and food accumulation buildup under the drink machine and grease buildup under the grill top.

Tupelo Honey Cafe at 3042 Howard Ave. in The Market Common scored a 93 out of 100.

Inspectors took off points for containers of slaw dressing, sweet potato flaps, corn jalapeno slaw and various squeeze bottles of sauces all seen in the walk-in and reach-in coolers with discard dates much greater than seven days, according to the report.

They also said scoops were observed with handles stored down in the product and a handle was missing from a storage lid.

If you're looking for pizza, Dough Boys NY Style Pizzeria is at 2696 Beaver Run Blvd. in Myrtle Beach, is advertised as a no-frills pizzeria featuring hand-tossed pizzas, calzones and strombolis, as well as pasta and subs. Inspectors gave them a perfect 100.

Scatori's is also on the south end at 1399 S. Commons Dr. in Myrtle Beach. They're advertised as a family-owned fixture supplying specialty slices and classic Italian entrees, with takeout and catering. They also received a perfect 100 score.

Remember, each spot should have their letter grade posted. If you don't see it, just ask.

