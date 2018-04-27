'I get to live a dream every day' says Blue Angels Commander

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - They're known for their symbolic blue and gold airplanes - the one and only U.S. Navy Blue Angels. We're inching closer until the U.S. Navy Blue Angels take the sky this on April 28 to 29 for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Airshow.



It's now their 72nd year and this will be the third show in a row working with the same company that's putting on the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show, JLC Airshow Management.

“It’s an incredible feeling, and a lot of times it’s hard to put into words. I’ve been flying F-18’s for almost 22 years now. It never gets easy, it never gets old, it’s always challenging. Then, to every once in a while, I’ll look down and see that I’m in a blue suit or I’m in a blue and gold airplane… it’s an incredible feeling and to bring these jets to Myrtle Beach-- it’s incredible,” said Blue Angels Commander Eric Doyle.

For Commander Doyle, there's much more to the experience than being in the air. The most rewarding part of his job is spending time with the youth. He said bringing the crew together into a community and showing what the Blue Angels do is a window into the Navy and Marine Corps.

Doyle said he is living out his dream and the Blue Angels are here to inspire.

“For me, it was a dream as well and I get to live a dream every day, not just here flying with the Blue Angels but being in the Navy and flying airplanes - literally a dream for me and I get to reflect on that daily. That's what I get to do is a dream and I'd say for anybody out there who wants to look at that dream, just don't give up - like I said - don't take no for an answer. You're going to run into road blocks and people that are maybe going to try to stop you or find a different path just keep trying -you'll get there - just don't give up,“ said Doyle.

You can see the Blue Angels take over the sky on April 28-29, along with many other performers at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Airshow.

The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show is the first air show in Myrtle Beach in over a decade.

