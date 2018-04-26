Viewer-submitted videos show Blue Angels getting set for air sho - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Viewer-submitted videos show Blue Angels getting set for air show

Viewers filmed the Blue Angels flying across Myrtle Beach on Thursday. (Source: Julianne Constance Hill) Viewers filmed the Blue Angels flying across Myrtle Beach on Thursday. (Source: Julianne Constance Hill)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Blue Angels made their precision known as the jets took to the skies all across the Grand Strand ahead of this weekend’s Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show.

Many WMBF viewers submitted videos of the planes in flight. Those videos can be viewed below.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly