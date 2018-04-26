Military aviation photographer excited for air show

Kevin Foy has been photographing military planes for about three decades. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Thousands of people are expected to watch as the Blue Angels take to the skies this weekend for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show, but there’s one fan who may be more excited than any other.

Kevin Foy has been an amateur military aviation photographer for about 30 years. He’s an Air Force veteran who started taking photos of planes after his wife gave him his first camera in 1978.

Foy says he really got into photography about two years later, and he almost exclusively shoots photos of planes, usually military ones.

To this day, he’s involved in this hobby frequently.

“You’ll catch me out here at Warbird Park photographing airplanes pretty much daily,” Foy said.

Foy says he keeps doing this because he loves it.

“It’s just a sensation,” he said. “It’s the sights, it’s the sounds, and of course a lot of times it’s the looks.”

