Air show, boat festival, soccer tournament will make for a summer-like weekend along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It’s only April, but the next few days will probably feel more like a summer weekend along the Grand Strand.

With an air show, boat festival and soccer tournament, around 100,000 people are expected to make their way to Myrtle Beach this weekend.

Usually this weekend in April is a busy one because of the Ground Zero Dragon Boat festival and FA Spring Classic Soccer Tournament, both held in The Market Common.

“I would expect that the businesses in The Market Common will do well. You’re out walking around enjoying the dragon boat, enjoying the air show, so there’s lots to see, do, and eat down at The Market Common," said city spokesman Mark Kruea.

“You are going to get a lot of people who are going to be here for the first time, so that will be a good thing for everybody," said Philip Pecora, owner of Toffino's in The Market Common.

The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show will bring an estimated 80,000 additional people to the area.

"It might be nice to space some of these out but the Blue Angels, for example, are on national tour. You need to get on their calendar at least a year ahead. So while it might not be ideal to have this going on at one time, it is something we’re going to enjoy and do very well with," said Kruea.

Representatives with the Myrtle Beach Area Convention and Visitor Bureau said they don't have exact numbers, but they do anticipate most hotels will be almost at capacity this weekend.

A look at a booking site like Expedia shows see almost all hotels only have a couple of rooms left.

