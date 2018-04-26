10 things to know about the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

10 things to know about the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
There are two paid lots available for parking at the air show - one at the airport, and another about 10 minutes away at the former Fantasy Harbor attraction. (Source: WingsOverMyrtleBeach.com)
The US Navy Blue Angels are among the headlining performers at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. (Source: Drew Hansen)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Before you head out to the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show this weekend, here are 10 things you should know about this exciting event:

  1. WMBF News is airing and live-streaming coverage of the air show all day Saturday. Beginning with WMBF News at 7 a.m., WMBF News will bring our viewers complete coverage of the air show on air and online. You can watch our 8-hour special coverage on WMBF News, on WMBFNews.com, on our mobile and Roku apps, and on Facebook Live. More info here.
  2. The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show will not impact commercial flights into or out of Myrtle Beach International Airport. Airport officials confirmed that commercial flights will operate normally over the weekend. Even still, you can always check arrivals and departures for any delays on MYR’s website here.
  3. The air show WILL affect traffic on parts of Kings Highway beginning Thursday. On Thursday, Kings Highway between 29th Avenue South and Farrow Parkway will be closed from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the road will be closed from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., police say. Details here.
  4. Headlining performers for the air show include the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the GEICO Skytypers, the USAF F-16 Viper Demo Team, the Class of 45 Demo Team, and the USSOCOM Para-Commandos Jump Team.
  5. On the day of the event, tickets cost $30 for adults, $25 for kids ages 6 to 17, $25 for military, fire and police, and free for kids 5 and under. Tickets can be purchased on the Wings Over Myrtle Beach website here, and at their ticket center, located at the intersection of Howard Parkway and Airpark Drive.  There is a $5 discount on prices if you purchase tickets in advance.
  6. There are a number of parking options, including paid passes for spots directly at the airport, and spots at the former Fantasy Harbor attraction. That lot is a short 10-minute shuttle bus ride to the air show entry gates. Find more details on parking options here
  7. Items you’re allowed to bring to the show include: small coolers (medical purposes only), backpacks, fanny packs, camel-backs, purses, camera bags diaper bags, child strollers, portable lawn chairs, personal umbrellas and blankets, handicap-authorized scooters, and service animals with their hosts.
  8. Items you’re NOT allowed to bring include: all non-medical coolers, all food and beverages, open or closed (except baby formula), narcotics and paraphernalia, bikes, roller blades, skates and skateboards, large personal shade and pop-up tents, personal pets, personal golf carts and ATVs, and weapons, including knives, firearms, and explosives. More details here.
  9. This is the first air show in Myrtle Beach in over a decade. The last air show to come to Myrtle Beach was in 2004, according to Blue Angels Commander Eric Doyle.
  10. We want to see your pictures and video! Whether you’re at the show or just watching the spectacle from your backyard, we want to see your pictures and video of the planes, the attractions, the pilots, the people, and you! Email pictures and video to pics@wmbfnews.com, post them on the WMBF News Facebook page, tweet them to @WMBFNews, tag @WMBFNews on Instagram, send WMBFNews a Snap on Snapchat, and post them on our user content page here: http://newsnation.wmbfnews.com. Make sure to include your name, if you want to be credited, and any details, including your location, time of day, and the subject of the picture. Check back on WMBFNews.com throughout the weekend to see if your content was featured!

