Police: Runaway teens thought to be in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway teens.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, 15-year-old Madeline Abigail Barillas Ayala and 14-year-old Maria Cua Cua are believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area around Emory Road and Shetland Lane.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-TIPS.

