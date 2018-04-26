Police: Runaway teens thought to be in Myrtle Beach area - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police: Runaway teens thought to be in Myrtle Beach area

Left: Maria Cua Cua; Right: Madeline Abigail Barillas Ayala (Source: Horry County Police Department) Left: Maria Cua Cua; Right: Madeline Abigail Barillas Ayala (Source: Horry County Police Department)
Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating two runaway teens.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, 15-year-old Madeline Abigail Barillas Ayala and 14-year-old Maria Cua Cua are believed to be in the Myrtle Beach area around Emory Road and Shetland Lane.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to call (843) 915-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly