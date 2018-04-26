VIDEO: Raw interviews with Blue Angels commander and logistics s - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

VIDEO: Raw interviews with Blue Angels commander and logistics specialist

Blue Angels Commander Eric Doyle (Source: WMBF News) Blue Angels Commander Eric Doyle (Source: WMBF News)
Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Zetta Archie (Source: WMBF News) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Zetta Archie (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – WMBF News had the opportunity to speak to two Blue Angels ahead of their performance this weekend at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show.

Watch our full interviews with Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Zetta Archie and Commander Eric Doyle below:

