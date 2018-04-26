Future of Burro Loco restaurant still up in the air

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Those who often drive along the U.S. 17 Bypass may have wondered what happened to the popular Burro Loco Mexican restaurant near Mr. Joe White Avenue.

A Jan. 1 post on the restaurant’s Facebook page stated it was undergoing “exciting renovations” and would be temporarily closing.

Now, almost four months later, Burro Loco’s doors have still not reopened and it appears things are set to change from the way they were before.

An April 19 Facebook post stated the owners will "re-conceptualize Burro Loco."

"We look forward to sharing details on Myrtle Beach's newest dining destination in the very near future," the post stated. "At this time, this family-owned property will remain in 'renovation' status.”

Burro Loco’s owners also used the post to thank all the guests they “have had the privilege of serving for the past 20 years.”

