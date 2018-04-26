Man arrested, charged for 2016 armed robbery at Longs Dollar General

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Tabor City man is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Longs Dollar General store at gunpoint on September 28, 2016.

James Laverne Bellamy, 47, is charged with armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and kidnapping.

Officers arrived at the store on Cloverleaf Drive at about 9:45 p.m, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report. The manager told police two men with guns robbed the store before fleeing in a customer’s vehicle.

Another customer was injured during the robbery after she fell while trying to flee from the suspects, the report says. The stolen vehicle was recovered on September 29 at Tallwood Road and Highway 57.

Bellamy is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

