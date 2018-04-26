Federal court to hold hearing Tuesday to decide future of traffic loop during Bikefest

The NAACP previously filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the traffic loop for this year’s event. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A federal court hearing to allow the NAACP to argue against the 23-mile traffic loop that has been used in Myrtle Beach during the Memorial Day Bikefest is scheduled for Tuesday, according to court documents. The NAACP previously filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the traffic loop for this year’s event.

The hearing was originally set for June 5 at 11 a.m., more than a week after the 2018 Bikefest comes to an end

In February, the NAACP filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming the traffic loop is a form of discrimination against African-American tourists during Bikefest, which is also know as Black Bike Week.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. at the federal court house in Greenville.

