The Florence Beer Fest is Saturday

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The ninth annual Florence Beer Fest will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Palmetto Peddlers, according to a news release. Palmetto Peddlers is located at 2295 Hoffmeyer Road.

The event will feature beers from about 40 breweries, local food trucks, music, silent auction and more.

Tickets are available at both Micky Finn's locations on South Cashua Drive and Pamplico Highway for $25 per ticket or two for $40. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the event. Identification is required.

Parking is available at the adjacent baseball fields on Darlington Street. Attendees are asked not to park at Palmetto Peddlers. For more information call 843-317-9463 or 843-413-1182.

