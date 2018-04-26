Crews are preparing for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are the headlining performers at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Preparations are underway for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show happening this weekend, where the sky will be buzzing with action. This event will take off at the Myrtle Beach International Airport on April 28-29.

There are about 80,000 people expected to attend this event. Headliners will include America's premiere military jet demonstration team, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, along with a number of different acts in the air and attractions on the ground.

Suzuki Factory pilot Elias Corey said he lives a “life without limits” and will be preforming solo at the two day event. He said the most important thing is, of course, safety. Corey said everything is planned accurately on the ground first and then cued in the sky. Preparations include checking wind direction to looking for visual cues from up in the air to making sure where the crowd is at and staying within the lines to give enough distance between the airplane and the crowd.

Corey also said there's much more that goes into training for aerobatic flying - it’s physical and mental preparation as well.

“It’s a constant full-focused lifestyle, I mean we're in the gym four days a week. I fly five days a week, three times a day," Corey said. "Nutrition... so you know we are in a High-G environment, so in the aircraft, we go about 10 Gs positive, about negative 7 Gs… so it’s a full committed lifestyle.”

For some perspective, 10 G’s means your body feels 10 times heavier than normal during those maneuvers.

The Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show is the first air show in Myrtle Beach in over a decade.

