Police need your help locating suspected shoplifter

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected shoplifter (Source: HCPD)

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected shoplifter (Source: HCPD)

The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected shoplifter (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a suspected shoplifter.

According to an online posting from HCPD, the suspect allegedly shoplifted from Southern Shades at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

If you have any information on his identity or any information regarding this incident, call 843-915-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.