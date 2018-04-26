Overturned truck at Forestbrook Road entrance ramp to Highway 501 causing delays

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The ramp onto U.S. 501 northbound from Forestbrook Road is blocked due to an overturned truck, according to a tweet from South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP responded to the incident around 4:50 a.m., online records show. According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP, the driver of truck sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Troopers are advising the public to use an alternative route.

@hcfirerescue dealing with overturned truck at Forestbrook Rd. entrance ramp to 501 North. May be closed for an extended time through the morning rush hour. Consider alternate route. pic.twitter.com/O5BtKKUeJ2 — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) April 26, 2018

