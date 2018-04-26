Overturned truck at Forestbrook Road entrance ramp to Highway 50 - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Overturned truck at Forestbrook Road entrance ramp to Highway 501 causing delays

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The ramp onto U.S. 501 northbound from Forestbrook Road is blocked due to an overturned truck, according to a tweet from South Carolina Highway Patrol.

SCHP responded to the incident around 4:50 a.m., online records show. According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP, the driver of truck sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Troopers are advising the public to use an alternative route.

