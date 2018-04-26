FIRST ALERT: Another round of sunshine and mild temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today we have another round of sunshine and mild temperatures. Readings will climb into the middle 70s at the beach and upper 70s across the Pee Dee. Clouds will start to thicken late in the day as a fast moving storm system approaches from the west. That system will quickly push through the Carolinas tonight with a fast moving line of showers and perhaps an isolated storm. No severe weather is expected and the rain will quickly move off shore by daybreak Friday.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures that return to the middle and upper 70s. There will be a 20 percent risk of a stray shower or two in the afternoon.

The weekend forecast is looking great, and we've even removed the small risk of rain. Temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will reach the 70s with nighttime temperatures in the 50s to near 60.

Track the temperatures hour by hour with the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.