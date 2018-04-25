Friends, family gather to mark 9 years since Brittanee Drexel’s disappearance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday marked nine years since Brittanee Drexel was last seen. On the anniversary, her grandparents and people touched by the 17-year-old's story, gathered at her memorial in The Market Common to show they’re not giving up.

“I’m at a loss for words sometimes, but Brittanee knows that her grandma and grandpa love her so much and miss her,” said Drexel’s grandmother Carol Wagner.

Drexel was last scene on April 25, 2009 in front of the Blue Water Resort. Seven years later in 2016, investigators said they believe she is dead.

“It just breaks my heart. Nine years and there’s still not justice,” said Lisa Hoffman who worked at the Blue Water Resort. “I’m never going to give up. I’m not going to give up. I promised Brittanee in my heart and soul and her family that whatever it takes I’m always going to be here. I’m not going to stop until she gets her justice.”

Dozens of people gathered at Brittanee’s vigil to say a prayer, write a note, and to let her grandparents know they’re not giving up on her.

“It feels good to know that there’s a lot of people out there that have read Brittanee’s story and they continue praying, they continue to come down to the tree. A lot of people come to the tree, they see her stone, they pray,” said Wagner.

“Please keep Brittanee’s name out there. Just because it’s been nine years doesn’t mean it’s over. It’s never going to be over until justice is served to her family,” said Hoffman.

Wagner says she’s thankful that so many people are still fighting for answers.

“I’ve always felt that the more friends and the more family and the more support that you have, you can’t give up. You always have hope. And I don’t think that’s ever going to change,” she said.

