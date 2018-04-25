Law enforcement respond to deadly shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Law enforcement are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday night in Robeson County.

According to Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey, the shooting happened on Milk Dairy Road in the Red Springs area.

Investigators are expected to release more information regarding the shooting Thursday morning.

