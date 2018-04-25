Florence police seek suspect who robbed person while armed

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police continue to look for the suspect who reportedly robbed a person while armed Wednesday afternoon.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, the robbery happened around 1:25 p.m. in the 300 block of South McQueen Street.

The black male suspect was said to be wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black shirt and khaki pants. Officers searched the area, but did not find the man, according to the FPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Florence police at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIME-SC.

