FIRST ALERT: Dry and mild through Thursday before a quick shot of rain

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Mild weather will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend with just one brief shot of rain.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

Thursday will see another round of sunshine and mild temperatures. Readings will climb into the middle 70s at the beach and upper 70s across the Pee Dee. Clouds will start to thicken late in the day as a fast moving storm system approaches from the west.

That system will quickly push through the Carolinas Thursday night with a fast moving line of showers and perhaps an isolated storm. No severe weather is expected and the rain will quickly move off shore by daybreak Friday.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures that return to the middle and upper 70s. There will be a 20% risk of a stray shower or two in the afternoon.

