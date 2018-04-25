Gas prices on the rise in the Grand Strand

Gas prices are on the rise nationwide, including in the Grand Strand where the average price per gallon is $2.55. (Source: Christina Lob)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’ve been digging deeper into your pocket while fueling up, you’re not alone. Gas prices across the nation are skyrocketing, and drivers in the Grand Strand say they’re experiencing sticker shock.

Right now, the national average per gallon is about $2.76, compared with $2.40 a year ago. AAA says that amount is the highest it’s been since the summer of 2015, when the average peaked at $2.81.

Here in Myrtle Beach, the average price per gallon is $2.55, that’s according to tech company GasBuddy. While it may be cheaper than the national average, drivers say they’re certainly feeling the pain at the pump.

“I’m feeling like we’re getting gouged because I guess the tourists are starting to come down now and the price is $2.59, it was $2.49 like a week and a half ago. We don’t get any relief, now we don’t get relief at the pump. It just keeps up. I don’t know what I’m going to do, I’ll have to get one of those little mopeds,” said Ron Overman.

“It’s what they said a year ago, the prices would go down and we would stay stable and steady. Tt’s amazing that we keep pumping oil and send it to and send it to Europe and Asia where they can triple, quadruple their price,” said Charles Stevens.

According to GasBuddy, the cost of gas is still expected to rise with prices typically peaking in mid-May.