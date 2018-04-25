Two people wanted for questioning after shoplifting incident

Police need your help in locating two people wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident at the North Beltline Drive Walmart on April 12 (Source: Florence PD)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Police need your help in locating two people wanted for questioning in regards to a shoplifting incident at the North Beltline Drive Walmart on April 12, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

