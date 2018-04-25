Police: Conway man sent girl explicit photos, bought her an engagement ring

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man is facing charges after allegedly sending a 15-year-old girl explicit photographs and touching her inappropriately, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.

John Tyrone Page, 50, is charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating harmful material to a minor.

Police say on March 5, the victim said one of the staff members at Seacoast Youth Academy, identified as Page, approached her and starting making inappropriate comments to her sometime in the early part of 2017. According to the report, the suspect at one point was assigned to transport the victim to an appointment in Little River. The victim said she noticed Page was taking pictures of her, but he told her that “his camera wasn’t working,” the report says.

Page allegedly told the victim he would “be a good man for her.” She told police that on several occasions, Page touched her inappropriately and sent her explicit photos of himself. The suspect also reportedly bought the victim candy, clothing and an engagement ring, telling her “he loved her and wanted to marry her.”

Page is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $30,000 bond.

Seacoast Youth Academy released the following statement regarding the arrest:

We have recently been made aware of potential inappropriate texts /contact between a terminated employee and a resident who had been discharged from our care. The employee in question was terminated from Seacoast due to unrelated performance issues prior to these allegations. It is our policy that all residents leaving the facility campus or being transported in a facility vehicle must have a staff member of the same sex as the resident present. We are currently cooperating with the Horry County Police department, who are leading this investigation. We have completed our internal investigation and have found that there was no inappropriate behavior reported at the facility.

