Report: Teen mom arrested after baby tests positive for cocaine, opiates and marijuana

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A teen mother was arrested Tuesday after allegedly giving birth to a child that tested positive for cocaine, opiates and marijuana, according to a Conway Police Department incident report.

Miranda Lee Costello, 18, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian.

On February 1, a DSS agent told police Costello tested positive for marijuana prior to the child being born, the report shows. Police say the DSS agent received drug test results which showed the child tested positive for cocaine, opiates and marijuana.

The child was placed into the care of another person. Costello is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

