Parts of Kings Highway will be closed starting Thursday for air show

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Parts of Kings Highway will be closed starting Thursday in anticipation for the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show and other festivities this weekend at The Market Common.

On Thursday, Kings Highway between 29th Avenue South and Farrow Parkway will be closed the following times:

10:45 a.m – 2:00 p.m.

3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the road will be closed from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m., police say. Detours will be available via Harrelson Boulevard and Ocean Boulevard. Crowds close to 100,000 people are expected to be in the Myrtle Beach area this weekend.

“It takes so many months for us to plan for something like this to ensure we have a good traffic pattern and a safety plan in place," said MBPD Capt. Joey Crosby.

Electronic message boards will be up on Farrow Parkway, Harrelson Boulevard and Kings Highway to help direct traffic, along with additional officers. Attendees are encouraged to utilize the parking options offered by the promoter and the public parking available at The Market Common.

Crosby said the police department and county officials started making a security plan months ago for this weekend’s air show and the Dragon Boat Festival in The Market Common.

"We expect more than 10,000 people to come to the Dragon Boat race alone, in conjunction with the air show and the soccer tournament," Crosby said.

The extra safety measures are also in place inside the air show grounds, with additional agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Horry County Police Department and the sheriff’s office patrolling.

“A lot of individuals may want to go to Warbird Park. We will have people at that park to make sure there is no traffic congestion there and if you are driving a golf cart, the county has designated the road across from Warbird to park your golf cart and then walk over to the park to ease that congestion,” Crosby said.

People traveling to the soccer tournament at The Market Common are asked to use Meyers Avenue for parking.

"We encourage you to park in the parking lots along soccer and softball fields. If you are a participant in the Dragon Boat race, you should have received an email from the program director advising you to park at the Horry Georgetown campus," Crosby said.

Commercial flights at the Myrtle Beach International Airport will continue to operate as normal during the entire weekend air show.

