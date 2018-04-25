No injuries reported after fire at Nan Ya Plastics - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

No injuries reported after fire at Nan Ya Plastics

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – Fire crews battled a fire Tuesday afternoon at Nan Ya Plastics on East Beulah Road, according to James Epps with the South Lynches Fire Department.

Crews arrived on scene at 4:12 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was deemed under control at 5:49 p.m., Epps says.

Nine departments assisted in fighting the blaze. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

