Deputies: Man sets person on fire, threatens to destroy government buildings with explosive device

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Effingham man was arrested by deputies Tuesday after allegedly setting a person on fire in his home and threatening to destroy four government buildings with the intention to cause mass casualties, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Arbie Hugh Turner, 37, is charged with first degree assault and battery and four counts of making a bomb threat.

Deputies say Turner set a person on fire at his Effingham home in the 4200 block of Cato Road while they were asleep. The suspect then reportedly sent text messages threatening to use an explosive device to destroy four government buildings in the area “with the expressed intention to cause mass casualties,” the release says.

A search of Turner’s home revealed no bomb making materials or devices. Under South Carolina law, the false making of a bomb threat is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Turner is being held at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.