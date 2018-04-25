Darlington Co. Sheriff's Office to collect unused prescriptions on Saturday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – In recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, a deputy will be available in the lobby of the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to collect all unused medication to be properly destroyed, according to an online posting from the sheriff’s office.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled prescription drugs.

The Darlington County Sheriff's Office provides a Drug Take Back Box in the lobby, available to the public, during normal business hours.

