FIRST ALERT: Partly sunny skies, a few afternoon showers for your Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - This morning is starting off mild and we’ll have to keep an eye out for some patchy fog development. Partly sunny skies prevail with just a few afternoon showers in the forecast. Afternoon highs climb back into the 70s.

More warm weather returns Thursday and Friday with some lower 80s possible inland. More showers return late Thursday, mainly after sunset, and come to an end by the morning commute Friday.

Another chance of rain returns late Saturday afternoon as an area of low pressure forms off the coast. Still some questions in regards to how close the low passes. A farther offshore track may reduce the chance of rain Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, we are in for a nice warm up!

Track the temperatures hour by hour with the WMBF First Alert Weather app:

APPLE: http://apple.co/1ew0w0h

ANDROID: http://bit.ly/1i4ljWi

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.