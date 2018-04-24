Police: Baby tests positive for cocaine after being born; Myrtle Beach woman charged

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach woman was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly giving birth to a child earlier this month that tested positive for cocaine.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Catherine Rose Bonner, 29, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by a legal custodian. She remained in jail Tuesday night under no bond.

An incident report from the Conway Police Department states an officer spoke to a member of the Department of Social Services on April 18 in reference to the unlawful neglect of a child.

The DSS employee said the infant was born at Conway Medical Center on April 2 to the suspect. The child allegedly tested positive for cocaine and hydroxybenzoylecgonine, the report stated.

On Tuesday, the suspect came to the CPD to turn herself in for the active arrest warrant.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.