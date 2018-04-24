Police identify suspect wanted for fatal shooting of 20-year-old man in Loris

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 20-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night in the Loris area, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. The victim has been identified as Charles Edward Durant II, 20, from Green Sea. Durant was pronounced dead at the scene. On Thursday, police identified the suspect wanted in the shooting.

A female victim was also shot. Police say the two victims were in a car at a stop sign at the intersection of Church Street and Spring Street. A vehicle pulled-up and fired shots into the car. The female victim was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, officers went to the area near the corner of Church and Spring streets before 10:30 p.m.

On Thursday, HCPD announced that 25-year-old Tyshawn Antwaun Brown, of Loris, is the suspected in the shooting, and he is wanted for murder. Police said he is to be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Kia Sedona with a South Carolina license plate 5929MG. The right rear hubcap on the vehicle is missing.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked top call HCPD at 843-915-TIPS.

HCPD is investigating.

HAPPENING NOW: Officers are arriving on scene for a shooting near the corner of Church & Spring Street (Loris). Please avoid this area if possible. No further details at this time. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) April 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.