One suspect is wanted for Burglary, a second is wanted for shoplifting. See if you can help authorities locate them.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Police say one suspect was in the market for cigarettes and cash, while the other had flashlights on the "to steal" list.

Authorities want your help as they try to track down a burglar and a repeat shoplifter.

Police say 25-year-old Jermaine Ford broke into the Conway Dollar General on Highway 905 in July 2017, stole over $4,000 from the safe after forcing it open and took cartons of cigarettes after smashing the display case.

Ford's last known address is on Ford Village Road in Georgetown.

In a separate case, police say 26-year-old Richard Lee Gresham is charged with shoplifting flashlights, batteries and sporting goods from two Walmart locations in Myrtle Beach and Conway on three separate days.

Police say he followed the same pattern - grab the items, head over to the toy department and conceal the loot – and then left the store through the garden center.

Gresham's last known address is on Highway 472 in Conway.

