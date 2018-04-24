Horry police looking for teen missing for over a week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are looking for a missing 17-year-old.

According to a tweet from the Horry County Police Department, Melvin Antonia Aldana was last seen on April 16 on U.S. 17 wearing blue jeans, a white shirt with blue specks and dark gray sneakers.

Aldana may be with a man and woman, and possibly driving a red/burgundy Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 915-8477.

