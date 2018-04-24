Timmonsville man pleads guilty to 2016 fight that left person de - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Timmonsville man pleads guilty to 2016 fight that left person dead

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Joseph Hart (Source: Florence County Detention Center) Joseph Hart (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Timmonsville man entered into a guilty plea for his role in the death of a man in December 2016.

According to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements, Joseph Hart pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years.

Clements noted this is a no-parole offense.

In December 2016, 57-year-old Sammie Jefferson was admitted to an area hospital after being hit in the head with a board during a fight. He eventually died on Jan. 17, 2017.

Hart was arrested in early January last year for his role in the fight.

