Oceanfront Helicopters offer more than just fun rides

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – You’ve seen the billboards all over Myrtle Beach that read “$20 helicopter rides.”

Oceanfront Helicopters has taking people high in the sky since 2004. It’s become a popular tourist destination, but the helicopters aren’t used just for fun rides.

Jeremy Bass, the CEO of Executive Helijet, the company that owns Oceanfront Helicopters, said he and his team are always willing to help out in dire situations whenever needed.

One example he provided was the 2009 wildfires that affected Horry County. Bass says that was a time helicopters came in handy, and he was happy to offer his as help.

“We were running law enforcement flights, running a lot of the governing officials through the different municipalities around the area to see how it was affecting their different towns, cities and counties, and then of course with the news crews, flying to be able to get footage, to be able to obviously get footage to share it with the public,” Bass said.

More recently, the helicopters at Oceanfront Helicopters proved useful after a pilot crashed in Myrtle Beach last summer.

One of Bass’s pilots threw a life jacket from the helicopter to the downed pilot, who was in the Atlantic Ocean after the crash.

Bass says he’s happy to help whenever he and his team can.

“You get a call, ‘Hey can you help us out? We’ve got this going on.’ Well, absolutely,” Bass said. “We’re ready to go. We’ve got one up constantly. It’s no big deal to break in line and say, ‘Let’s go fly that and help out whoever.’ And we’re glad to do it. We always have, and we always will. We always try to be good stewards of our resources for the community, and it’s done quite well so far.”

