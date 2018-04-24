‘We need justice for Brittanee:’ Vigil to mark nine years since Drexel’s disappearance

Wednesday marks nine years since the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel. (Source: Drexel family)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Wednesday marks nine years since the disappearance of Brittanee Drexel.

The 17-year-old was from New York and vanished during spring break in Myrtle Beach on April 25, 2009.

Drexel was supposedly heading back to the motel where she was staying but never made it. The FBI says a jailhouse informant told them she was taken to McClellanville, where she was sexually assaulted and murdered before being thrown into an alligator pit.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

On Tuesday, Drexel’s grandparents stopped by WMBF News to talk about the anniversary and finding closure in the case.

"We need justice for Brittanee,” grandmother Carol Wagner said. “We need to find the person who did this and every year we have to keep her out there."

For Wagner, it’s a struggle to accept the FBI’s belief that her granddaughter is dead.

"I don't have that closure or anything. My daughter may feel differently than I do, but we have no body, we have no purse, we have no cellphone,” Wagner said. “It's just on hearsay, so I really don't know.”

A vigil will be held Wednesday at The Market Common beginning at 6 p.m. Drexel's grandparents and other family members are expected to be there.

