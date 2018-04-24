Students being taken to hospital as a precaution following school bus crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Eleven students are being taken to an area hospital by their parents as a precaution after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Darlington County.

According to information from the Darlington County School District, a car struck a bus carrying 20 middle and high school students from the Darlington County Intervention School.

Following district protocol, EMS and law enforcement were called and all the students were examined and released, according to the district.

Neither the car driver nor the bus driver were injured.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.