Florence police searching for woman last seen on Friday

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was last seen on Friday.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, Brittany McRae was reported missing by family members. She was last seen around 6:30 p.m., on April 20, in the 300 block of West Palmetto Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FPD at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) 274-6372.

