Pets saved, no injuries reported during house fire in Myrtle Beach

Three animals were rescued during a house fire in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. (Source: Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – No injuries were reported after crews responded to a house fire in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.

According to a post on Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, the fire was at a single-story home on Foxcroft Lane. Crews were able to knock it down within 15 minutes of getting on scene.

All the residents were out of the home, and firefighters were able to save two dogs and one cat, the post stated.

The animals were taken to a local veterinarian and are expected to be fine, according to firefighters.

