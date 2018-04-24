Federal court to hear argument for stopping Bikefest traffic loop, days after the event ends

The Florence federal court will hear an argument from the NAACP for why the Bikefest traffic loop should end. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A hearing has been scheduled in federal court to allow the NAACP to argue against the 23-mile traffic loop that has been used in Myrtle Beach during the Memorial Day Bikefest the last several years.

According to the court docket, the hearing is set for June 5 at 11 a.m. That’s more than a week after the 2018 Bikefest comes to an end. The NAACP previously filed a motion seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the traffic loop for this year’s event.

Due to the date of the hearing, it would appear the city will be able to go ahead with the traffic loop over Memorial Day weekend.

In February, the NAACP filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the city of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming the traffic loop is a form of discrimination against African-American tourists during Bikefest, which is also know as Black Bike Week.

The complaint states the city of Myrtle Beach imposes no formal traffic plan during Harley Week, which typically occurs the week before Bikefest.

For the last several years, the city has imposed the traffic loop during the weekend of Black Bike Week, forcing traffic to travel in one direction between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The loop was in response to the violence that plagued Memorial Day weekend in 2014, which saw three people die and several more injured following a string of shootings along Ocean Boulevard.

