Report: 74-year-old man forced to his knees, robbed at gunpoint

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 74-year-old man was reportedly forced to his knees and robbed at gunpoint at a trailer he was remodeling on April 21, according to an Horry County Police Department incident report.

Police arrived at the home on Ford Taylor Road in Conway just before 2:20 p.m., the report shows. The victim said he was inside the home when a light skinned black woman came to the front door asking about renting the trailer. After telling the woman the trailer was not for rent, the victim said a tall and skinny black man came to the front door and pushed his way inside the home, the report states.

The victim says the man then walked through the house, possibly checking to see if anyone was inside. He then pulled out a handgun and ordered the victim to his knees in the front hallway. The male suspect, pointing a gun at the victim, demanded his cell phone and wallet, police say. The victim gave the suspect his phone and wallet, which reportedly contained $600. The suspects then fled the home in a dark Jeep SUV driven by another black male. According to the report, the victim says the suspects somehow knew that a tenant was recently evicted.

The victim and another witness on scene told police the suspects’ vehicle was the same car that picked up the tenant that was evicted the week prior. Police checked on the well-being of the victim’s wife, who said that the home the tenant was recently evicted from was directly behind hers.

Call HCPD if you have any information on this incident or the suspects’ whereabouts.

