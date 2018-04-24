Police: Florence man arrested, charged after shooting at two juveniles

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested Monday after allegedly firing a gun at two juveniles while they were walking in the 800 block of Roosevelt Street on April 21, according to information from the Florence Police Department.

Richard Deon Thompson, 22, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police say Thompson confronted the juveniles “about the area being his territory.” The suspect then reportedly fired at them as they fled.

Thompson is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 WMBF News. All rights reserved.