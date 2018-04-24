Conway man accused of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping turns himself in

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man accused of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime has been arrested, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Larry Tyhien Eaddy, 28, of Conway, turned himself in to deputies.

The charges stem from an incident in the Outland section of Georgetown County on April 11, the release says.

Eaddy is currently being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on $65,000 bond.

