Coroner: No foul play suspected after body found in pond off South Cashua Drive

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond Tuesday morning off South Cashua Drive near Florence, according to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and Florence County Coroner's Office. The pond is located in Bridgewood Apartments.

No foul play is suspected, and the death has been ruled an accident, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

The coroner’s office confirms the victim was a resident of the apartment complex. The name of the victim will be released at a later date.

